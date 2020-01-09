



The U.S. House of Representatives voted 224-194 Thursday evening in favor of a resolution restricting President Donald Trump’s response to hostilities in Iran.

The vote comes amid heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions after Iran fired missiles at two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq as retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The text of the house resolution “directs the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran or any part of its government or military” unless Congress declares war or action is necessary to defend against an imminent attack.

Three Republicans joined the majority of Democrats in voting for the resolution, while eight Democrats joined most Republicans in voting against it.

All but one of Maryland’s congressmen voted to approve the resolution:

Andy Harris (R): Nay

C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D): Yea

John Sarbanes (D): Yea

Anthony Brown (D): Yea

Steny Hoyer (D): Yea

David Trone (D): Yea

Jamie Raskin (D): Yea

In a statement, Ruppersberger said the U.S. is “closer to war with Iran than we have been since 1988:”

“The President’s War Powers Act notification – delivered via classified letter and Tweet – following the airstrike was woefully inadequate,” he said. “I learned more about the intelligence behind the airstrike from Wolf Blitzer than I did from the Administration’s classified briefing provided to lawmakers yesterday. It has become increasingly clear that the President has no strategy to keep Americans safe moving beyond his rash decision to escalate tensions with Iran, especially our troops on the frontlines.”

The resolution now goes to the Senate, CBS News reports.

