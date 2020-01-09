FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 56-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Frederick County Thursday afternoon, state police said.
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 and Sundays Lane about six miles north of downtown Frederick.
Police said the woman, Kristy Denise Clark, of Frederick County, was trying to cross Route 15 to continue west on Sundays Lane in a 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis when she was hit by a southbound 1998 Ford Expedition being driven by Derek Lee Rector, 34, also of Frederick County.
Clark was pronounced dead in the back of an ambulance due to her injuries, state police said. Rector was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said an investigation showed Clark to be at fault for the crash.