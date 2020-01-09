Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are set to face off against the Titans this weekend.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are set to face off against the Titans this weekend.
As quarterback Lamar Jackson has said — he’s going to play every game like it’s the Super Bowl.
Fans are pumped to see the Ravens in the playoffs and several communities and restaurants are hosting events for fans around the city.
Here’s a list of Ravens-related events for fans — people and pets included.
CHECK OUT RAVENS NATION!!! 💜 @Ravens #BigTruss @wjz pic.twitter.com/bwOrEcl9ZR
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) January 9, 2020
Thursday
- White Marsh Mall Ravens Flock Party: located at 8200 Perry Hall Boulevard, fans can enjoy appearances by Ravens Legends LB Adalius Thomas, CB Cary Williams and LB Brad Jackson on January 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Banditos Bar & Kitchen Bud Light Rally: located at 1118 S Charles Street, fans can enjoy Bud Light Bar Bingo, chances to win tickets to the Bud Light Touchdown Club for the Divisional Playoff game, autographed merchandise plus an appearance by Ravens Legend LB Jarret Johnson on January 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Checkerspot Brewing Company PUP Rally: located at 1399 S. Sharp Street, fans and their fury friends can enjoy free Dogs of Charm City koozies in black and purple, dog beer, drinks, dog treats from Sweet Paws Dog Bakery, merchandise, a mini football field and a Ravens Spirited Costume Contest on January 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Don’t Know Tavern Bud Light Rally: located at 1453 Light Street, fans can enjoy Bud Light Bar Bingo, chances to win tickets to the Bud Light Touchdown Club for the Divisional Playoff game, autographed merchandise plus an appearance by Ravens Legend LB Jarret Johnson on January 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mother’s Federal Hill Grille Bud Light Rally: located at 1113 S Charles Street, fans can enjoy Bud Light Bar Bingo, chances to win tickets to the Bud Light Touchdown Club for the Divisional Playoff game, autographed merchandise plus an appearance by Ravens Legend LB Jarret Johnson on January 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ropewalk Tavern Bud Light Rally: located at 1209 S Charles Street, fans can enjoy Bud Light Bar Bingo, chances to win tickets to the Bud Light Touchdown Club for the Divisional Playoff game, autographed merchandise plus an appearance by Ravens Legend LB Jarret Johnson on January 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Charles Baltimore Bud Light Rally: located at 1110 S Charles Street, fans can enjoy Bud Light Bar Bingo, chances to win tickets to the Bud Light Touchdown Club for the Divisional Playoff game, autographed merchandise plus an appearance by Ravens Legend LB Jarret Johnson on January 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wayward Smokehouse Bud Light Rally: located at 1117 S Charles Street, fans can enjoy Bud Light Bar Bingo, chances to win tickets to the Bud Light Touchdown Club for the Divisional Playoff game, autographed merchandise plus an appearance by Ravens Legend LB Jarret Johnson on January 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday
- M&T Bank Stadium Purple Friday Fuel-Up: located at 1101 Russel Street, fans can enjoy a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Divisional Round, car stenciling, food, live broadcast with 98 Rock’s Morning Show and appearances by Ravens Legends G Edwin Mulitalo and CB Chris McAlister on January 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Harford County Ravens Rally: located at the Intersection of Churchville Road and S. Main Street, fans can enjoy food, drinks and appearances by Ravens Legends G Edwin Mulitalo and CB Chris McAlister on January 10 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Miller Lite Purple Friday Night: located at 6526 Holabird Avenue, fans can enjoy food, drinks, a chances to win a pair of tickets to Miller Lite Bar 75 for the Divisional Round and appearances by Ravens Legends G Edwin Mulitalo and CB Chris McAlister on January 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
- Looney’s Pub Miller Lite Purple Friday Night: located at 8706 Belair Road, fans can enjoy food, drinks, a chances to win a pair of tickets to Miller Lite Bar 75 for the Divisional Round and appearances by Ravens Legends G Edwin Mulitalo and CB Chris McAlister on January 10 from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday
- Annapolis Greene Turtle Viewing Party: located at 177 Jennifer Road, fans can enjoy food, drink specials and watch the Ravens playoff game on January 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Hunt Valley Greene Turtle Viewing Party: located at 118 Shawan Road, fans can enjoy food, drink specials and watch the Ravens playoff game on January 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Owings Mills Greene Turtle Viewing Party: located at 2 Restaurant Park Drive, fans can enjoy food, drink specials and watch the Ravens playoff game on January 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Arundel Mills Dave & Busters Ravens Party: located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, fans can enjoy food, drinks, games and watch the Ravens play against the Titans on January 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
- Towson Nacho Mama’s Ravens Playoff Game vs Titans: located at 2 West Pennsylvania Avenue, fans can enjoy food, Ravens inspired drinks and watch the playoff game on January 11 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan