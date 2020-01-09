Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County man was found with a 9 mm handgun loaded with seven bullets while he was going through security at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Thursday.
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County man was found with a 9 mm handgun loaded with seven bullets while he was going through security at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Thursday.
Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated the handgun from his carry-on bag, detained him and questioned him before citing him on weapons charges.
Officials said when they asked him about the loaded gun, he claimed he had the weapon with him for work purposes yet forgot that he had it with him.
This is the first gun caught by TSA at BWI so far this year.
TSA officials advise that travelers should contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with a gun.
For details on how to properly carry a gun on your travels without penalty, click here.
The penalty list for traveling with a gun and ammunition can be found here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan