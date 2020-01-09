  • WJZ 13On Air

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two DC-area restaurants are on Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat in 2020.

DC’s Farmbird, a grilled chicken restaurant on H Street, was no. 3 on the list. It has a 5-star review on Yelp, with more than 550 reviews. Yelp reviewers say their best dish is The Avocado Lime Salad. Other things to try: pulled BBQ Chicken Salad and the spicy adobo sandwich.

Farmbird is among Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020.
Credit: Farmbird/Facebook

No. 95 on the list is Rockville’s Los Primos Tex Mex & Grill located on Twinbrook Parkway

The 4.5-star rated restaurant is known for its carne asada, beef short rib and chicken fajitas.

Read Yelp’s full list here.

