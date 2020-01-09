Comments
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested 30-year-old Lauren Kristen Harrell in connection to a drug distribution case in Odenton from December 2019.
Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Edwards Drive for reports of a possible drug distribution in December.
Soon after, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence which was executed on January 8, 2020.
The following items were recovered from the residence:
- 61 grams of marijuana
- 11 THC cartridges
- 2 digital scales
- Paraphernalia/packaging materials
- .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun
- .32 caliber semi- automatic handgun
- Several loose handgun rounds
- $1,992 in US currency
Harrell was arrested and taken to Western District for processing.
She is charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, CDS possession of not marijuana, firearm use in drug trafficking crime, possession of firearm while committing CDS offense and handgun on person.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan