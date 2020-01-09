BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 270 rape kits were destroyed by police departments across Maryland over a two-year period, according to a report released by the Maryland Attorney General’s office.
The data by AG Brian Frosh’s office was collected as a part of an annual report by the Maryland Sexual Assault Evidence Kit Police and Funding Committee, created during the 2017 Maryland General Assembly session to create uniform statewide policies regarding the collection, testing and retention of rape and sexual assault cases. The report found 264 rape kits were destroyed across the state between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2019.
State legislators passed in 2017 to help victims get justice and block the destruction of most rape kits. Some like Anne Arundel Police Department, Baltimore Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Howard County Police did not destroy any rape kits during that time.
However, other agencies did — the most with Harford Sheriff’s Office destroying 87 rape kits, followed by Frederick Police destroying 84 rape kits, Frederick County Sheriff Office destroying 26 kits, Hagerstown Police destroying 15 kits and Elkton and Princess Anne police destroying 11 each.
Maryland State Police destroyed six rape kits and Baltimore County Police destroyed five kits.
Read the full report, here.