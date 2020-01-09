  • WJZ 13On Air

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be “stepping back” from their royal duties and splitting their time between Britain and North America, the tourism department for Ocean City, Maryland, has a message for the royal couple: they’re welcome to visit.

The department posted a picture of a sandcastle on its Twitter page and wrote in a message addressing the couple that, “While our castles may not be as grand as those back home, OCMD is a great place for any family looking to take a break from it all.”

Read more about the royal couple on CBSNews.com.

