BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly dragging multiple police officers with a vehicle while speeding away from a traffic stop Thursday evening, police said.
The traffic stop happened just before 6 p.m. Police said the vehicle sped away, dragging multiple officers for an unspecified distance.
None of the officers were seriously hurt.
A short time later, officers arrested two people in the area of Frisby and 39th Streets in north Baltimore, police said. Officers also reportedly recovered a handgun.