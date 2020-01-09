  • WJZ 13On Air

By Stetson Miller
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Police pursuit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly dragging multiple police officers with a vehicle while speeding away from a traffic stop Thursday evening, police said.

The traffic stop happened just before 6 p.m. Police said the vehicle sped away, dragging multiple officers for an unspecified distance.

None of the officers were seriously hurt.

A short time later, officers arrested two people in the area of Frisby and 39th Streets in north Baltimore, police said. Officers also reportedly recovered a handgun.

