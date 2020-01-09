BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Ravens fan who sacrificed his own trip to see the team take on the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round this weekend will get to see the game after all.
Stan Wetters raffled off two tickets to Saturday night’s game, raising $2,000 for the animals at the Baltimore Humane Society where his wife works.
“The fact that he would rather sacrifice that opportunity to come and help animals here is just amazing,” his wife Amanda said. “It gives me chills.”
After hearing about Wetters’ good deed, another fan who owns several tickets was inspired and gave Wetters two tickets — for free!
Wetters told WJZ he’s overjoyed and wants to remind people they can still donate to the humane society.
