



Purple Pride is strong in Baltimore as the Ravens gear up for their divisional-round game Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

Fans across the city and beyond are sharing photos and videos of how they’re cheering on their team.

At the Port of Baltimore, longshoremen wrote “BIG TRUSS” on a large salt pile this week. Drivers can even see it as they pass by on southbound Interstate 95, said John Coulter, the president of Rukert Terminals Corporation.

At Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, drivers will see purple lights along the loading zone.

A nearly full moon and lots of purple spotted in the departures area at BWI Marshall Airport this evening! #SceneAtBWI #MDOTscenes #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/0yYc14E0Ws — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) January 9, 2020

Other high-profile locations in Baltimore, including City Hall and Federal Hill, now sport large Ravens logos as well.

The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday on WJZ.