BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Purple Pride is strong in Baltimore as the Ravens gear up for their divisional-round game Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

Fans across the city and beyond are sharing photos and videos of how they’re cheering on their team.

At the Port of Baltimore, longshoremen wrote “BIG TRUSS” on a large salt pile this week. Drivers can even see it as they pass by on southbound Interstate 95, said John Coulter, the president of Rukert Terminals Corporation.

Credit: John Coulter

At Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, drivers will see purple lights along the loading zone.

Other high-profile locations in Baltimore, including City Hall and Federal Hill, now sport large Ravens logos as well.

A Baltimore Ravens logo at Federal Hill.

Share your fan photos with us on social media using #BeOnWJZ — you might just see them on-air!

WJZ has you covered with special Ravens coverage before, during and after the game. Tune in for Purple Playoff Push at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Purple Pregame at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Purple Post Game after the game.

The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday on WJZ.

