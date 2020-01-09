



Ravens running back Mark Ingram was back at practice Thursday, after being out since he was injured December 22.

He is officially listed as questionable (calf) for Saturday’s game against the Tennesee Titans.

Also questionable is tight end Mark Andrews, who has been at practice with limited participation due to an ankle injury Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Ravens are just days away from their AFC divisional playoff against the Titans. Ingram is considered “day-to-day” with a calf injury.

However, the team does have a fallback option in backup Gus Edwards.

“I’m prepared for whatever they give me. I’m hoping it’s a lot,” Edwards said, via the Ravens website. “I like to carry the ball. I’ve just got to get my mind ready, my body ready, and I’ll be ready when my name is called.”

The 24-year-old could show up for the team, with 133 carries for 711 yards and two touchdowns as the understudy to Ingram this year, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. In his lone start for the Ravens (Week 17 when Ingram was out), Edwards had 21 carries for 130 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per carry, according to CBS Sports.

It could go either way, but either way- the Ravens have options.

Tune in Saturday night to WJZ at 8:15 p.m. to watch the Ravens v. Titans.