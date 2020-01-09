Comments
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Westbound Route 40 has reopened in Elkton near Nottingham Road After a gas leak closed the road Thursday morning.
The closure is causing delays along a major roadway during morning rush hour. The leak is in the area of Northrop Grumman.
A construction crew was in the area and struck an underground gas line, according to officials.
***TRAFFIC ALERT*** Westbound Rt. 40 and Nottingham Rd. in the area of Northrop Grumman are closed due to a gas leak. Avoid the area. #CecilTraffic #CecilCounty pic.twitter.com/pn2y3tyOxB
— Emergency Services (@CecilCountyDES) January 9, 2020
