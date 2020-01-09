BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Charles County Public School teachers recently won the lottery.
Maryland Lottery reports the teachers won the top-prize on two scratch-off tickets, Power 8s, and 2020 Cash.
“Maite” and “Kelly Girl” have been friends for more than 20 years and share the love of playing scratch-offs.
“Maite,” a mother of three, won $100,000 by playing the Power 8s. She had used $25 prize money from a previous scratch off to buy that one.
“My husband known I have won $10,000 before on a scratch-off,” she said. “Just a couple of weeks after my $100,000 Power 8s win, I won another $1,800 in prizes at a local casino. I would say I have won $200,000 playing lottery and casino games.”
Her friends “Kelly Girl” bought her ticket at a La Plata liquor store and scratched her ticket in the car. She and “Maite” decided to claim their prizes together in Baltimore at the lottery headquarters.
“Maite” said she’ll use her prize money to pay for her daughter’s upcoming wedding and consider early retirement, while “Kelly Girl” plans to use the money to pay for her daughter’s college tuition and renovate her home. Both will be donating to needy families as well.
Congratulations to them both!