BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s winter restaurant week begins Friday.
The annual event runs from January 10 to January 19.
Two-course brunch and lunch menu’s range from $15 to $20, while three-course dinner menu’s range from $25 to $45.
Nearly 100 restaurants are participating in this year’s restaurant week, so don’t forget to make your reservations early!
For a complete list of restaurants participating in Baltimore City’s Restaurant Week, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan