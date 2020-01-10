ALL THINGS PURPLEFans Excitement Growing Ahead Of Ravens Matchup. Watch Game On WJZ At 8:15 pm Saturday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s winter restaurant week begins Friday.

The annual event runs from January 10 to January 19.

Two-course brunch and lunch menu’s range from $15 to $20, while three-course dinner menu’s range from $25 to $45.

Nearly 100 restaurants are participating in this year’s restaurant week, so don’t forget to make your reservations early!

For a complete list of restaurants participating in Baltimore City’s Restaurant Week, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

