



The Baltimore Ravens are ten-point favorites when they take on the Tennessee Titans to stay alive in the playoffs this weekend. Here are the predictions from WJZ.

Qadry Ismail: Ravens win 28-10

Is Derrick Henry a formidable opponent? Absolutely. He’s going to be a definite hard guy to bring down; he’s going to get his yards. At the same time, Ryan Tannehill is going to have to make some plays and I believe this Ravens’ secondary is far superior to what he’s faced in prior weeks. When you look at the Ravens’ side of the ball, it’s just been about the juggernaut that is Lamar (Jackson) and Greg Roman, the symbiotic relationship. It continues. This game is all about them going out, taking care of business and advancing to the AFC Championship game. Big Truss!

WJZ Anchor/Reporter Max McGee: Ravens win in a close battle: 24-23

The Titans’ offensive line is abusive: Ben Jones, Taylor Lewan, Jack Conklin, that’s all you need to know. If this was any other game, I would pick the Titans because they are abusive on the offensive side of the ball. Derrick Henry, we already know about what he can do running the ball and catching the ball out of the backfield. But because the Titans do not have Delanie Walker because of that bad ankle, I’m going to go with the Ravens on this one but in a tight battle.

WJZ Anchor Rick Ritter: Ravens win 30-13

I think the key is for the Ravens to come out fast, do what they do, set the tone from the start, get some explosive plays off Jump Street, force Tennessee to have Ryan Tannehill throw the football. They do that, it’s going to be a long night for Tennessee.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano: Ravens win 24-13

The Titans are a team the Ravens can and will beat. They’re good; they got to this point but they’re not better than the Ravens. I’ve got the Ravens taking care of business 24-13, another double-digit Ravens win moving on to the AFC Championship. By the Ravens’ standards, it’s a close game but in the playoffs, it’s not.

