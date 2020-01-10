ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 44-year-old church van driver was charged in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Annapolis.
Annapolis Police learned of a possible sexual offense that occurred in the unit block of Juliana Circle West on Jan. 5.
Police learned the victim was a 13-year-old girl and the investigation widened into reports of child pornography, too.
According to police, Jose Argueta of Glen Burnie met the child when he was a van driver for a church.
Police were told Argueta allegedly assaulted the girl on four occasions and at some point also took photos of the girl.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and charged him with 19 counts related to the assaults.
Argueta was located on Thursday and arrested.
He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.
The Annapolis Police Department is urging anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect to contact Detective Pyles at 410-260-3439 or tnpyles@annapolis.gov. You can also submit anonymous tips through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.