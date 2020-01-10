Comments
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old Frederick man was arrested in a crash that left his 4-year-old son dead last month, Maryland State Police said Friday.
The crash happened on Interstate 70 at Bower Avenue in Hagerstown on December 2. Police said Gregory Lee Ehabe was driving a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe when he entered the median and hit a concrete culvert.
Both Ehabe and his son Everett were taken to area hospitals; Everett died two days later at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
Police said Ehabe was impaired at the time of the crash.
He faces numerous charges, including grossly negligent manslaughter by vehicle and homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.