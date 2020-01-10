Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man has been charged with assaulting two police officers after allegedly dragging the officers with a vehicle as he fled a traffic stop in Baltimore on Thursday, police said.
Police said officers tried to stop a vehicle in the 300 block of North Eutaw Street on Thursday evening. The driver, Jimmie Ford, didn’t stop and hit a police car.
A short time later, two officers reportedly tried to stop Ford on North Avenue. That’s when police said two officers were dragged by Ford’s vehicle.
Police: Car Speeds Off During Traffic Stop, Dragging Officers; Two Arrested
The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police eventually arrested Ford as he reportedly tried to flee on foot near the intersection of Frisby and 39th Streets in north Baltimore.
He’s also charged with handgun violations after police reportedly found two handguns in his vehicle.