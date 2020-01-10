



With the Divisional playoff game against the Titans coming up, Baltimore is guaranteed to be packed. Officials want you to safely get to the game.

Here’s a list of the quickest and safest ways to get to M&T Bank Stadium for the big game.

Light RailLink: Take Light RailLink directly to M&T Bank Stadium at the Hamburg Street stop.

Local Bus: Several routes offer convenient station stops and connections to the stadium. CityLink: navy, yellow, brown, silver; and LocalLink: 26, 51, 54, 63, 69, 70, 73, 75, 76, 94.

Lyft: Use Lyft to get a safe ride to the Divisional playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium.

MARC Train: You can take the MARC train from Union Station to Baltimore Penn Station, then take a 17 minute Maryland transit vehicle from Penn Station to M&T Bank Stadium. The transit vehicle arrives every 15 minutes and tickets cost $1 – $4.

Metro SubwayLink: Take Metro SubwayLink to the Charles Center Station west entrance and take a short walk to M&T Bank Stadium. Be advised if the game ends after regular service hours (12 a.m.), Light RailLink and Metro SubwayLink will remain open for one hour after the conclusion of the game.

Mobility Link: Mobility Link service is for individuals with disabilities who are unable to use the MTA fixed-route system. To be eligible, riders must submit an application form, which requires a doctor’s signature.

Multi-Use & Transfers: If traveling by a combination of Light Rail, metro and bus, be sure to purchase an All-Day Pass, which is only $4.40 and will make the commute much less expensive. Additionally Washington, DC fans will be happy to know that SmarTrip cards can be used in Baltimore to pay transit fares as well.

Uber: Take Uber to arrive safely to the Divisional playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday on WJZ.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan