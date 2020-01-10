Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A 61-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for a 2005 fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County.
Michael Duvall was found guilty of second-degree murder in October.
Officials said Brian Moses was stabbed on September 15, 2005, and died weeks later. Moses was reportedly found semiconscious in a crashed vehicle near Laurel City Hall.
The case went cold but was reopened in 2016 thanks to information from a key witness, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said.
Prosecutors said Duvall killed Moses because Moses sold him fake drugs.