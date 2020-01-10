Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Baltimore seized more than two pounds of marijuana from Canada that were disguised as baby clothing, the agency said Friday.
The bust happened on Monday. Officials said the marijuana had been sent in two shipments, both of which were listed as containing baby clothes.
Instead, CBP said four vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana were inside, weighing just over two pounds.
The marijuana had a street value of around $1,700, CBP said.
Both packages were reportedly mailed to an address in Maryland and had been shipped from British Columbia.
U.S. Postal Inspections Service officials are now investigating.