Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker's Opera Skills Help Him Become Finalist For Microsoft's "Anything But Ordinary” Player of the Year AwardThe Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker can kick and he can sing, and those talents helped him become a finalist for Microsoft's first-ever "Anything But Ordinary" Player of the Year award.

'Heavy-Hitting Diva': Baltimore Boxer Franchon Crews-Dezurn Gears Up To Defend WBC, WBO TitlesFranchon Crews-Dezurn is one of the most decorated local athletes you may never have heard of.

'It's Do Or Die': Former Ravens WR Torrey Smith On What Makes Team Special, Toughest Opponent AheadTorrey Smith sat down with WJZ Anchor Rick Ritter on Purple Playoff Push Friday night to talk about everything from what it's like to be a player on the field during this crucial part of the post-season to who could pose the biggest threat to the Ravens' Super Bowl hopes.

Here Are WJZ's Ravens-Titans Game PredictionsHere's what WJZ's team expects to see when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.