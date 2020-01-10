OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — One of the leaders of a Baltimore County college preparatory school is out of a job after what officials called inappropriate behavior toward another school employee.
McDonogh School’s Head of Middle School Darren Ford “is no longer employed” by the school after Head of School David Farace said he learned of the incident, which was described only as “inappropriate and in violation of our personnel code of conduct.”
In a letter sent to parents Thursday, Farace said Associate Head of School Kate Mueller will fill Ford’s former role in the interim while the school searches for his replacement.
“As an institution, it is very important to us to maintain a culture in which every member of our faculty and staff feels valued and respected,” Farace wrote.
School leaders did not specify how long the search for Ford’s replacement may take.