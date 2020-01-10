Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after three men allegedly robbed a store Thursday night in the Laurel area of Anne Arundel County.
Officers responded to a business in Tobacco Park located at 3511 Laurel Ft. Meade Road at 8:40 p.m. for a reported robbery.
Police said three men wearing dark clothing entered the store, while one of the suspects displayed a handgun and the other two stole items from the store before they fled in an unknown direction, police said.
Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspects.
No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Robbery detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4720.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan