NEWARK, De. (WJZ) — Newark police are investigating after two men were carjacked and robbed at knife-point Thursday night in the parking lot near the University of Delaware’s campus.

Officers responded to the parking lot of 650 South College Avenue at 7:26 p.m. for a reported carjacking and robbery.

The victims said they were sitting in a white 2005 Chrysler 300 in the parking lot when a silver Hyundai Sonata pulled behind their car.

A suspect approached the car, opened the driver’s door, pressed an unknown object against the driver’s chest, ordered the driver out of the car and took his belongings before entering the car, police said.

The victims also said another suspect at the same time opened the passenger door, displayed a knife, ordered the passenger to get out of the car and took his belongings before both suspects fled the scene in the victims’ car.

Police said the stolen vehicle is a white 2005 Chrysler 300 with Delaware tag 527979 and was last seen traveling southbound on South College Avenue.

Four suspects, who police describe as between the age of 18 to 25 and having some of their faces covered, were last seen in a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling behind the victim’s stolen car as they fled the scene, according to the release.

The victims were not injured during this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. D. Bystricky at (302) 366-7100 x. 3136.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan