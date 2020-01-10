ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man allegedly attacked a couple with an axe in Odenton late Thursday.
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after officers were called to the 1300 block of Huntover Drive for a reported assault around 11:50 p.m.
According to police, a 33-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman with an axe at an Odenton home.
The victims then took the axe and struck the man with it.
All three were taken to area hospitals with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe there was a disagreement between the group before the alleged attack. The group was known to one another and police say there was a previous incident with the group.
Police will charge the man once he’s released from the hospital. That’s when police will also identify him.