



Baltimore Ravens fans are riled up spending their Purple Friday at various team rallies around the state!

In Harford County, hundreds of fans were gathered around noon for a rally ahead of Saturday’s divisional playoff against the Tennessee Titans. Decked out in Ravens gear, some have been up partying since 6 a.m.

“This has been the most impressive team we’ve ever seen. I mean to have a 14-2 season the way that we’ve had,” Trey from Harford County said at a rally there. “To see Lamar Jackson play the way that he has. it’s just energized the city to a completely tremendous place.”

Early Friday, a Fuel-Up Party was hosted outside M&T Bank Stadium where fans could get their cars decked out in purple pride with a Ravens logo stencil. We caught up with some fans there.

“I’m so excited that we’re finally doing this thing,” one fan said.

“You’ve got a dynamic quarterback who’s starting to show us that’s he’s in the field of Johnny Unitas,” said another fan.

The excitement continues to build this Purple Friday and more rallies are set to happen throughout the day.

People are missing work and school to show off their purple pride.

You can watch the Ravens face the Titans at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on WJZ.