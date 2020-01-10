PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — As tens of thousands of fans prepare to fill M&T Bank Stadium Saturday to watch the Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans and countless others plan to watch at home or out with friends, some are hoping their superstitions will help propel Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to victory.

In Kingsville, there’s one superfan who’s just a little different than the rest.

My wife said, “Are you going to finally stop? I said no! I got some more stuff down in the basement I’m going to put in there,” Rob Hughes said.

Hughes, a captain with the Baltimore County Fire Department, is one of the team’s biggest fans. His entire garage has become a purple shrine with pictures of former Raven Terrell Suggs and family memories with his wife and kids.

It’s his superstition, though, that sets him apart from the rest.

Hughes has a specific spot on the couch on which he’ll sit. He’ll have the same meal. When he attends the game, he sits in the same section: 117.

Then, when his wife Angie, a retired fire captain in her own right, tried to buy Hughes a Lamar Jackson jersey, this happened.

“I was like, ‘No! No, I don’t want Lamar!’ No jerseys were worn this year, Hughes said. “I did wear my Eric Weddle (jersey) once. Unfortunately, that was the Browns game and I haven’t worn it since.”

When asked what he’s looking forward to the most, Hughes said it requires more execution than superstition.

“I want to see our defense step up and stop Mr. Henry and put him in his place,” Hughes said.

The couple’s final superstition: they always go to bed at the same time the night before the game to get as much sleep as possible to cheer on their team.

The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday on WJZ.