BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Ravens prepare to face off against the Titans in the divisional playoff game Saturday night in Baltimore, there’s some good news ahead of the game. The rain will hold off.
Although initially, it seemed it might be a rainy game, the rain is expected to hold off through Sunday morning.
WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara said the weekend forecast has taken a turn in our favor.
Temperatures will be mild Saturday with 66 as the high. That’s nowhere near the normal high of 41.
Expect the low 60s and mild during the game. It will be cloudy and a bit breezy at kickoff.
The rain will hold off until early Sunday morning.
