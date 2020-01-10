ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan and Major Jack Young struck up friendly wagers against Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper for the Ravens vs. Titans divisional playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium.
The two governors made a friendly bet, with Governor Hogan wagering Maryland crab cakes and Governor Lee wagering Nashville hot chicken.
Young and Cooper also made a friendly wager where the winning team will take home all stakes.
Baltimore Stakes:
- Two dozen crab cakes
- Donor: Jimmy’s Famous Seafood
- One bushel of Maryland Crabs
- Donor: Faidley’s Seafood
- One case of Duckpin Pale Ale
- Donor: Union Craft Brewing
Nashville Stakes:
- Goo Goo Clusters
- Donor: Standard Candy Company
- Christie Cookies
- Donor: Christie Cookie Company
- Cupcake Collection treats
- Donor: The Cupcake Collection
- Thistle Farms products
- Donor: Thistle Farms
“I have full faith and confidence in our Baltimore Ravens to take care of business against the Tennessee Titans at home on Saturday night under the bright lights,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young.
WJZ has you covered with special Ravens coverage before, during and after the game. Tune in for Purple Playoff Push at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Purple Pregame at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Purple Post Game after the game.
The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday on WJZ.
For more Ravens coverage, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan