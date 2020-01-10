ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A report on the number of sexual harassment complaints made against Maryland lawmakers last year is scheduled to be released.
The report is set to be released at a meeting of the Legislative Policy Committee on Friday.
The committee sets policy for the General Assembly.
It will be the second time the report has been released.
In the report released in late 2018, 11 sexual harassment complaints were reportedly made to the legislature’s human resources manager against members of the Maryland General Assembly.
The report doesn’t name the legislators.
It also doesn’t specify if multiple complaints were made against one lawmaker.
