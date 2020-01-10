Comments
OAKLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after an 87-year-old man attempted to kill his 86-year-old wife in a murder-suicide in Garrett County.
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5100 block of Sang Run Road in Oakland around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. There they found the couple wounded.
Both were flown via medevac to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for treatment. The man was declared dead, while his wife is still receiving treatment.
Police believe the man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. Police continue to look for a motive in the case.
WJZ is choosing to withhold the name of the victim and therefore the suspect in this case since it was an attempted murder-suicide.