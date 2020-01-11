



Police responded to multiple shootings throughout Saturday in Baltimore that left four people dead.

The first happened at around 2:30 a.m. in east Baltimore in the 700 block of North Patterson Park.

About five hours later, patrol officers were called to the 6300 block of Boston Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Shortly after, a second shooting victim, a 40-year-old man walked into an area hospital also shot in the leg.

At 2:34 p.m., officers went to the 1400 block of Broening Highway to investigate a reported shooting where they found a man shot, he later died, police say.

About 20 minutes later at 3 p.m., a 37-year-old man was shot in the 1200 block of Druid Hill Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers responded to the 200 block of North Lakewood Avenue at 6:58 p.m. to investigate a shooting, where they found a 38-year-old man had been shot.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At 8 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of North Hilton Street where they found evidence of a shooting. They then learned that two shooting victims had left the area before police arrived.

Moments later, officers were dispatched to a hospital for two walk-in shooting victims. Hospital personnel said one man died of his injuries and the second, a 26-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

18 minutes later, police went to the 3400 block of Cliftmont Avenue where they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital but died of his injuries.

Later Saturday night, at 10:52 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Road where they found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.