



A local Baltimore business had a special customer walk in Friday- on the search for some banana pudding.

Cia Carter, who owns Miss Carter’s Kitchen in Edmondson Village, said when her nephew called her saying Lamar Jackson was on the phone with him- she didn’t believe it at first.

“My nephew gave me a call and he was like, he put Lamar Jackson on the phone and he was like ‘I would like you to make me some banana pudding,’ and I was like ‘Who am I speaking with?’ and he was like ‘Lamar’ and I was like ‘Lamar who?’ and he was like ‘Jackson,'”

The quarterback had a craving for banana pudding and showed up at Carter’s west Baltimore location.

She immediately went from her downtown location to the one in Edmondson Village and went to go see them!

The two took a photo and Jackson commented back to her caption, “Truzz”

WJZ has you covered with special Ravens coverage before, during and after the game. Tune in for Purple Pregame at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Purple Post Game after the game.

The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday on WJZ.

For more Ravens coverage, click here.