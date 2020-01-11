BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Ravens prepare to face off against the Titans in the divisional playoff game Saturday night in Baltimore, there’s some good news ahead of the game. The rain will hold off.
WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara said fans might see a few sprinkles as they are leaving the game Saturday night. But most of the rain will fall early Sunday morning.
Happy #PurpleSaturday! We are SO excited for the #Ravens game tonight and I am SO excited about this forecast! Highs in the upper 60s today means low 60s by kickoff! It will be breezy! See you on #WJZ with the purple deets! #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/34qVVCUSRB
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 11, 2020
Temperatures will be mild Saturday with 68 as the high. That’s nowhere near the normal high of 41.
Expect the low 60s and mild during the game. It will be warm and breezy at kickoff.
