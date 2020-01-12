Comments
WINDSOR MILL, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for two missing boys who were reported missing Sunday in Windsor Mill.
Turon and Jakai Stansbury were last seen Sunday at around 6:25 p.m. in the 8200 block of Kirk Farm Circle.
Turon is 12-years-old, 5’7″ and 108 lbs, last seen wearing a black hoody, blue pants with a gray bag.
Jakai is 10-years-old, is 4’4″ and 98 lbs, last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue pants with a multi-colored bag.
Police said they may have extra clothes with them. Call 911 with any information.