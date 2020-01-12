BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple violent attacks Saturday left five people dead and seven others injured throughout Baltimore.
“Just like we said last week when we made 7 arrests for people wanted for murder, and now we are making sure that they are held accountable, we are continuing to work to do that.” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.
Commissioner Harrison said in a press conference Sunday his office is doing everything it can to solve each one of these cases, including stepping up high visibility foot patrols around the city.
“I’ve been also working with our patrol division to redeploy our resources to include swat, canine and our traffic unit to the affected areas.” Harrison said.
Three young women were shot in the 700 block of North Patterson Park in East Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police said they believe it started with an argument inside a club. Once the women left, they were stopped at a traffic light when another car started shooting in their direction.
One of the women inside the car later died at the hospital.
The other four deaths happened along Broening Highway, North Hilton Street, Cliftmont Avenue and Bloomingdale Road.
Police are not yet releasing the names of any of the victims. But they do say there is surveillance footage in at least one of the cases and they are working to identify even more surveillance that might be helpful in solving these crimes.