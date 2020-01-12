Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even in defeat, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is breaking records.
During Saturday’s game against the Titans, CBS Sports reports that Jackson broke two more records.
He’s the first player in postseason history with more than 300 passing yards and more than 100 rushing yards in a game.
After the game, Jackson admitted that three turnovers shouldn’t have happened. But while he was disappointed, he knew that there is still work to be done for next year.
“Moving forward, getting ready for next year.” Jackson said.
He acknowledged it’s only his second year in the NFL and he recognized all that they have accomplished so far.
“I feel like we were too excited. We wanted to score points right away. We got out of our element too fast.” Jackson said.