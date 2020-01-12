ALL THINGS PURPLERavens, Fans Reflect After Crushing Loss To Titans
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After Baltimore fell to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, some bandwagon fans quickly turned on the Ravens.

Baltimore went 14-2 in the regular season, finishing with a 12-game winning streak and a franchise record.

Not everyone is a Ravens fan, including former Ravens and Titans safety Bernard Pollard.

At kickoff, Pollard tweeted his support for the Titans, which got some flack on Twitter.

Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed was the first to respond and did not hold back!

It didn’t stop with Reed. Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs reminded Pollard he played for both teams and got a Super Bowl ring with one of them.

Pollard has not necessarily been a Lamar Jackson fan from the beginning, tweeting in 2018 he didn’t have what it takes to be a NFL quarterback.

He ended the night with a #itoldyall, referencing that while you could blame the whole team, he thought Jackson was not the answer for a Ravens Super Bowl win.

