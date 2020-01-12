TOUGH LOSSBaltimore Ravens Fall To Titans 28-12 After Historic Season
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The season is over, but Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are moving forward.

Coach John Harbaugh spoke with reporters Saturday night after the tough loss to the Titans, and said he knows quarterback Lamar Jackson will be even more motivated going ahead.

“He’s gonna respond by being extremely motivated and determined to improve as a football player,” Harbaugh said.

“We expect him to continue to get better,” he added.

Harbaugh assured reporters he knew that Jackson still competed like he always does as all their guys did.

He applauded the Titans and said they played extremely well, adding the Ravens didn’t play consistently enough and “that’s just football.”

Jackson admitted that the three turnovers shouldn’t have happened. But while he was disappointed, he knew there is still work to be done for next year.

“Moving forward, getting ready for next year.” Jackson said.

He acknowledged it’s only his second year in the NFL and he recognized all of the Ravens accomplishments thus far, including their 14-2 season.

“I feel like we were too excited. We wanted to score points right away. We got out of our element too fast,” Jackson said.

