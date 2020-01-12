It’s Academic: Jan. 11, 2020

ALL THINGS PURPLE
Ravens, Fans Reflect After Crushing Loss To Titans
Menu
Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Baltimore Gameday Uncensored
Odds
NFL
News
Weather
Drone 13
Health
Manic Monday
Morning Edition
News
All News
Local News
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll County
Harford County
Howard County
HealthWatch
Watch + Listen
Only CBS
Latest News
Former Ravens Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs Shut Down Bernard Pollard Over Baltimore Hate
Police Investigating Double Shooting In SW Baltimore
Two people were shot in southwest Baltimore earlier Sunday evening, and another victim may possibly be involved, police said.
Videos
News
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Drone 13
Health
Manic Monday
Morning Edition
WJZ On Demand Video
News
Weather
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Baltimore Gameday Uncensored
Odds
NFL
Featured Sports
Bailey, French Lead Bethune-Cookman Past Coppin State 85-80
Isaiah Bailey had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Joe French added 20 points, and Bethune-Cookman defeated Coppin State 85-80 on Saturday.
Randolph Lifts Florida A&M Past Morgan State 77-68 Saturday
MJ Randolph posted 19 points as Florida A&M got past Morgan State 77-68 on Saturday.
Hischer Scores Twice, Devils Rout Capitals 5-1 To End Skid
On a night that looked primed for Alex Ovechkin to fill the net, another first overall pick took over instead.
Jackson, Ravens Can't Sustain Regular Season Success
The Lamar Jackson who ran with abandon and threw 36 touchdown passes for the best team in the league failed to show up in the playoffs — again.
Weather
Weather Links
Weather Maps
Maryland School Closings
Weather Blog
Latest Videos
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Has Your Sunday Night Forecast
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Has Your Sunday Night Forecast
4 hours ago
Meteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
13 hours ago
Weather Stories
Ravens Game Day Forecast: Rain Late
As the Ravens prepare to face off against the Titans in the divisional playoff game Saturday night in Baltimore, there's some good news ahead of the game. The rain will hold off.
Weather Blog: Toasty Stretch Ahead
All next week will feature above-normal temperatures!
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Maryland, DC Restaurants Among Yelp's Top 100 Places To Eat In 2020
Two DC-area restaurants are on Yelp's Top 100 Places To Eat in 2020.
Baltimore's 3 Favorite Spots To Find Cheap Vegetarian Eats
Craving vegetarian food?
Nearly 100 Establishments Ready To Kickoff Baltimore Restaurant Week
Nearly 100 restaurants and delicious deals are on tap for this year's Baltimore Restaurant Week!
Wawa Beats Royal Farms In Food And Wine Magazine's Convenience Store Rankings
Royal Farms or Wawa? It's an age-old question, but if Food and Wine magazine is to be believed, Wawa has the edge.
Thousands Expected To Ring In 2020 At Baltimore's Inner Harbor
In just hours, fireworks will fill the sky as we say farewell to 2019 and welcome a new year and a new decade.
Final Preparations Underway For Inner Harbor New Year's Eve Fireworks Display
For more than 40 years, Baltimore has welcomed the new year with fireworks at the Inner Harbor.
Contests & More
Station Info
Advertise
WJZ 13
Travel
TSA Officials Screened More Than Half A Million Passengers At BWI Over The Holiday Season
Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 570,000 passengers at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport over the holiday season, an agency spokesperson said Friday.
BWI Airport Goes Purple Ahead Of Ravens' Playoff Run
Ravens fans heading to Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will see some team spirit when they go to pick up or drop off their loved ones.
Contests
WJZ's Annual Black History Oratory Competition 2020
WJZ’s Annual Black History Oratory Competition begins on January 1, 2020 and is open to all Maryland high school students in grades 9-12.
How To Register For A Mammogram If You Missed The Mammothon
One in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, but mammograms can find cancer early, when it is most treatable.
More
CBS Entertainment
WJZ 13
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
10:00 PM
FBI: Most Wanted
11:00 PM
WJZ News @11PM
11:35 PM
NCIS: New Orleans
12:35 AM
The Listener
01:35 AM
Paid Program
View All Programs
It’s Academic: Jan. 11, 2020
January 12, 2020 at 2:28 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
It’s Academic: Jan. 11, 2020
Walkersville: 470
Notre Dame: 370
Westminster: 310
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply