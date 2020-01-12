ALL THINGS PURPLERavens, Fans Reflect After Crushing Loss To Titans
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The season is over, we’re going into the offseason and some guys may not be coming back. It’s time to start looking ahead to next year’s team.

Qadry Ismail stressed a few key pending free agents he thought will be top priority.

Matt Judon is the guy everybody is going to be looking at free agent-wise, Ismail said.

“Jimmy Smith, of course, Anthony Levine, both guys have been around, I could see them bringing back Anthony Levine if the price is right.” He added.

Key pending free agents include:

  • Michael Pierce
  • Matthew Judon
  • Patrick Onswuasor
  • Jimmy Smith
  • Anthony Levine

But for the most part, guys on that list- outside of Matthew Judon- aren’t going to be top priority. Qadry Ismail says the top priority will be Matthew Judon.

“The locker room is going to be different, next season.” Ismail said.

