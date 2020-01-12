BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has some harsh analysis after the team’s postseason loss to the Titans: the team’s identify is to “choke” in the playoffs.
Wow. It was a tough night and a crushing loss for the no. 1 seeded Ravens Sunday night who were Super Bowl favorites.
Somber Morning As Ravens Clear Out Their Lockers, Reflect On Season-Ending Game
WJZ’s Sports Director Mark Viviano ask Humphrey about his quote Sunday morning and asked him if it was just the frustration talking.
But Humphrey stood by his comment.
“I stand by that. It’s actually what I was thinking on the sidelines,” Humphrey told Viviano Sunday morning. “It’s crazy you know. You are what you show on paper and you are what you show on the field and that’s what we’ve shown in the field.”
WJZ Sports Analyst Qadry Ismail said he thinks Humphrey meant the team didn’t play their best Saturday night.
“To Marlon Humphrey’s point, saying they choked, it is you’re not playing your best and at the same time you don’t have a counterpunch to a team trying to stop you as far as your strengths,” Ismail said.
Historically the Ravens have won two Super Bowls, but they have a losing record at home in the postseason.