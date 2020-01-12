Comments
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police need your help locating 22-year-old Raquan Smith.
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police need your help locating 22-year-old Raquan Smith.
He was last seen on Saturday in the 4200 block of Fallstaff Road and was wearing a blue sweatshirt, acid washed pants with black, yellow and white Jordan Sneakers.
Smith is approximately 6-feet, 1-inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Raquan Smith is urged to contact the Baltimore City Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook