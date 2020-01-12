



Ravens Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda says Tennessee Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons spit in his face during the AFC divisional playoff game.

Following the top-seeded Ravens’ 28-12 playoff loss to the Titans on Saturday night, Yanda took a break from analyzing the game to call out Simmons.

“I do want to say another thing about No. 98 for the Titans: I had that guy spit in my face today,” Yanda said. “I just want to put him on notice in the media. I have never done this in my career, but I just want to let you know that.”

It was a bitter end to Yanda’s 13th NFL season. The Ravens brought a league-best 14-2 record and a 12-game winning streak into the game against the sixth-seeded Titans. The unexpected exit was galling, but Yanda deemed Simmons’ behavior to be downright despicable.

“There is right way and a wrong way to play football, and that guy did not do it the right way,” the eight-time Pro Bowl selection said. “He needs to be put on notice by the refs, by the entire NFL. And he was saying some stuff today that was just ridiculous conduct for the NFL.”

Yanda said he asked Titans lineman Jurrell Casey to talk to Simmons about his actions.

“I told Jurrell to get his guy, because that is ridiculous, and I do respect Jurrell,” Yanda said. “That is not acceptable in this game.”

Simmons was not asked to address the accusation during his postgame interview.

Yanda, ironically, was accused of spitting on Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict in a game last year. Yanda contended that the spit was not aimed in Burfict’s direction.

“I would never, ever spit on another man, another person, individual, ever,” Yanda contended a few days after the episode. “That’s not the way I was raised, that’s not the way I raise my kids.”