CARNEY, Md. (WJZ) — A school in Baltimore County sent home 10 kids on Thursday and Friday for “flu-like symptoms”, Baltimore County Public Schools confirmed.
Pinegrove Elementary has a total of 600 students, so the number of kids sent home was not large enough to send a notice or email to parents.
However, the school did perform a deep cleaning on Thursday.
There have been more than 4,600 cases statewide as of December.
So far this flu season, at least 2,900 people in the US are estimated to have died of the flu, according to data released last week by the CDC. That’s 800 more deaths than estimated the previous week.