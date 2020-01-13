Comments
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Four adults have been displaced after a kitchen fire started Friday evening at their Odenton home.
Firefighters responded to a home in the 2500 block of Flowering Tree Lane at 4:56 p.m. for a reported fire in the kitchen of a two-story home.
When they arrived, they found the fire in the kitchen had spread to the second floor of the home and extinguished it in less than 15 minutes, officials said.
There were no injuries reported.
Firefighters determined the fire was accidental and was caused by unattended cooking.
The displaced people are being helped by the American Red Cross.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan