KEYMAR, Md. (WJZ) — An 83-year-old man died in a crash in Carroll County Friday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, Paul Horns was driving a Mercury Milan northbound on Route 194 in Keymar around 1:13 p.m. when he crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a Ford F350 that was traveling southbound.
Horns, from New Jersey, was taken by air to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
The 24-year-old Keymar man driving the Ford 350 and his 20-year-old male passenger from Taneytown were not injured and refused medical care.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Authorities continue to investigate the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle collision or has any information that could aid in the investigation is asked to contact Master Deputy Craft at 410-386-5900 or Bcraft@Carrollcountymd.gov.