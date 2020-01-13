BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Animal advocacy groups are concerned by a proposal within the Baltimore Police Department’s staffing plan that calls for the elimination of the department’s animal abuse unit.
A report from Alexander Weiss Consulting released last month says the police department has a number of specialized units that may be redundant, including the animal abuse unit.
The report recommends closing the unit and reassigning its sole deputy to other needs as well as making other changes like combining the police department’s marine unit with the fire department’s, reducing SWAT team training time to increase the number of officers on the street and transferring the witness services unit into the homicide unit.
When asked about the plan Monday, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said it would be too soon to share his thoughts since the plan is still out for public comment.
