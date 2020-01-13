ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A church in Glen Burnie has raised and donated funds to eliminate meal debt in Anne Arundel County Public Schools for more than 2,500 students.
The donation to the 21st Century Education Foundation, a non-profit that supports Anne Arundel County Public School activities and its students, will cover student meal debts at 59 schools in the Chesapeake, Glen Burnie, Meade, North County, Northeast and Old Mill feeder systems.
“For our church, this donation is not about dollars but about the impact we can have on the lives of children,” church Lead Pastor Nate Drye said. “We believe fundamentally that we are called to serve, and we are blessed to be able to serve the community in this way.”
The church requested the specific amount donated be withheld from the public.
The school system serves breakfast, lunch and free early evening meals at 45 sites, and has a summer meal program.
More than 27,000 Anne Arundel County Public Schools students – about 32 percent – qualify for free and reduced-price meals, the system said.